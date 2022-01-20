Camila Cabello Just Left a Cute Comment on Ex-BF Shawn Mendes’ Instagram

Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are fueling reconciliation rumors again!

Weeks after they were spotted walking their dog Tarzan together in Miami, Cabello left a cute comment on Mendes’ Instagram.

Shawn shared a clip of himself in the recording studio and asked fans in the caption, “Y’all dig this?”

Camila replied with a reference to “High School Musical,” writing, “Ur crazy wildcat.”

The singers were friends for years before they started dating in July 2019. Sadly, they broke up in November 2021.

At the time, they released a joint statement that said, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They ended with, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”