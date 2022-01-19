Surprise! Adam Rippon Marries Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

Olympic skater Adam Rippon has a big secret to share!

On Wednesday, Rippon revealed that he married longtime boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on New Year’s Eve.

Along with posting some pics of them with their dog, he wrote on Instagram, “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of “let’s just go do it now”. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21.”

The pair got married almost a year after getting engaged.

Last year, Rippon hinted that they were planning to get married and that the ceremony could be “just the two of us.”

On an episode of the “Cup of Joe” podcast, he told Joe Drake, “I think we are just going to straight up… put on a nice shirt, go to the courthouse. Weddings are so expensive it blows my mind.”

Adam noted that they still wanted to celebrate their nuptials, though. He dished, “We basically want to go on the wedding tour. We want to have our friends come visit us, we will visit our friends, have a little celebration intimately with all of our friends so we can really to live it up and celebrate.”

Rippon said the plan was to “travel around, share our story with our friends, have a few glasses of wine.”

The pair met on Tinder in 2017 but had a lengthy period apart due to COVID. Rippon was in the U.S. while JP was in his native Finland.