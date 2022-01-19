‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37

Getty Images

Gaspard Ulliel, star of the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” has died at 37.

The news agency AFP reports Ulliel passed away Wednesday following a tragic ski accident in the Savoie region of the Alps on Tuesday.

DailyMail.com adds that the French star suffered serious brain trauma when he collided with another skier at the intersection of two slopes. Ulliel was reportedly not wearing a helmet and was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble, where he later died. The other skier did not suffer major injuries.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the accident.

Ulliel was well known in France and had won two César awards over the course of his critically acclaimed career, including one in 2005 for “A Very Long Engagement” and another in 2017 for “It’s Only the End of the World.”

Other popular roles included playing a young Hannibal Lector in the 2007 movie “Hannibal Rising,” and Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 film “Saint Laurent.” Ulleil was cast to play Midnight Man, alongside Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, in “Moon Knight,” which debuts March 30 on Disney+. The show follows a former marine (Isaac) who is suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Watch the trailer below.