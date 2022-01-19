Chris Daughtry’s Daughter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty/Instagram

Two months after Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price was found dead at her Tennessee home, new details have been released.

In a statement to People magazine, the Daughtry family revealed that Hannah died by suicide and was under the influence of narcotics at the time of her death.

They said, “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail.”

The family noted that Price “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years after struggling with her mental health “from a young age.”

They added, “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

According to the family, Price contacted her family and expressed that she “was in fear for her life."

The family then called the police, who did a wellness check on Price, who they determined to be “OK.”

Later that day, Price was found dead by hanging by her boyfriend, who called 911.