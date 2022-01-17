Meghan Linsey Marries Tyler Cain After 10 Years Together

“The Voice” alum Meghan Linsey is married!

Over the weekend, Meghan, 36, and her boyfriend Tyler Cain, 39, eloped at Ironwoods Beach in Maui.

The location holds special meaning to Tyler, whose parents honeymooned there after their own wedding.

Of their decision to elope, Meghan told People magazine, “It was so easy. We decided to elope one week before our big day, so I did a Google search and found them. They took care of every detail, from permit for the location, flowers, officiant, photographer, videographer… literally everything. It was so nice because I didn't have to really do much except pick the location and flowers I wanted!"

Tyler added, “We are just so excited to finally be married. We've been together for 10 years in March and we are more in love now than we've ever been. We just knew if we don't do it now, then when? With COVID, it's so hard to know when it would be a good time to have a large gathering. We love our family and friends so much and don't want to put anyone at risk."

The pair tied the knot with the help of Kuya Alamodian, who Meghan describes as the “sweetest human with the kindest demeanor.”

For her special day, Linsey wore a custom Olia Zavozina dress. She shared, “I wanted something that would hug my curves but still look elegant. The beading and button details on the back are beautiful and the train is miles long, which I love. Olia is the sweetest human and so insanely talented. She made my dress two years ago and has held on to it all this time!"

Tyler opted for a Twisted Tailor suit.

The pair got engaged over two years ago while filming a music video in Alaska.