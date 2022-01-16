Jordan Cashmyer of '16 & Pregnant' Dies at 26

Instagram

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on "16 & Pregnant" in 2014, has died. She was 26.

TMZ reports her death was confirmed by her local medical examiner, but that no cause has been given.

Jordan, her daughter Evie, and her boyfriend Derek were on the reality show when they were without a home. The couple broke up and Evie was cared for by her father and Jordan's parents. She reportedly assigned custodial rights to Derek's mother while dealing with substance issues and suicidal ideation.