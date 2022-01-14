Lilly Ghalichi & Dara Mir Expecting Baby #2

Getty

“Shahs of Sunset” star Lilly Ghalichi has a bun in the oven!

On Friday, Lilly announced that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Along with posting photos of her husband Dara Mir caressing her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Been busy creating life.”

The pair were joined on the maternity photo shoot by their daughter Alara, 3.

On her Instagram Story, Ghalichi apologized for being MIA, writing, “It’s been a hard few months, this pregnancy.”

She added, “Thrilled to be expecting our next baby and finally feeling better.”

A few months ago, Lilly expressed her desire to have more children. She told Bravo Insider’s “Life After Bravo” in October, “I'm 38 years old now. So for anyone out there that's watching, it's not too late for you. Okay? You can have babies into your 40s if you want."

The pregnancy news comes over a year after Lilly filed for divorce. It looks like they have reconciled again.