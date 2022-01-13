Television January 13, 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ Drops New Teaser Trailer!

Get ready for a new season of “Love Is Blind”!

Netflix just dropped a teaser trailer for Season 2 of the popular show that follows singles as they try to make love connections… sight unseen.

Anyone who does find love gets engaged and finally meets face-to-face, before putting their love to the test in the real world and heading to the altar.

In the teaser, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey announce the “pods” — where contestants get to know each other — are open for business!

Netflix isn’t showing any of the singles just yet, but we do hear from them. At one point, a man says, “I’m getting to know someone’s heart before anything else,” while a woman jokes, “This experiment interests me because I don’t have boobs and a butt.”

Viewers also catch glimpses of a woman crying, a wedding dress, and an engagement ring.

The new season premieres February 11 with five new episodes, followed by four episodes February 18 and the finale February 25.

