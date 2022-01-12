Ben Simmons & Maya Jama Reportedly Engaged After Whirlwind Romance — See Her Ring

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Surprise! Ben Simmons, 25, and Maya Jama, 27, are reportedly engaged… and she has the bling to prove it.

The NBA player and TV presenter were out for a coffee date in Philadelphia this week, when she flashed a giant diamond ring.

A DailyMail.com source from Steven Stone jewelry says the emerald-cut diamond is set on white gold or platinum and appears to be around 10 carats! If so, the ring could be worth nearly $700,000.

Meanwhile, they both looked comfy on the casual coffee run with Ben in a gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and crocs, and Maya in dark teal sweatshirt, black leggings, and sneakers.

According to reports, Simmons popped the question over the holidays.

A source tells The Sun, “Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her,” adding that he picked up the ring on Philly’s Jeweler’s Row. “He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they're both thrilled.”

The insider added, “Ben was so excited, but they've decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them.”

It has been a whirlwind romance for the pair who were first linked in June after a date at Sexy Fish in London. Shortly after, they went public with their relationship with a kiss at Wimbledon.