Kelly Rizzo Is ‘Shattered’ by Death of Husband Bob Saget

Getty Images

Kelly Rizzo is speaking out following the unexpected death of her husband Bob Saget at 65.

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando after performing nearby just the day before. An autopsy determined “there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

Now, Kelly tells People in an exclusive statement that she is “shattered” by the loss.

Rizzo shared, "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

She went on, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Kelly, who takes viewers on big adventures as the host of “Eat Travel Rock,” wed Saget in 2018, and once hosted a segment for “Extra” featuring a “Full House” reunion.

It was every TGIF fan’s dream come true in 2019 as Rizzo sat down with her husband Bob, along with John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh at Beverly Hills hot spot Avra. They reminisced about their “Full House” days, opened up about how the cast members were still there for each other, and got a special video call from David Coulier and his wife Melissa. Watch!