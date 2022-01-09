Candace Cameron Bure Remembers Bob Saget: 'Loved Him So Much'

The late Bob Saget's "Full House" co-stars continue to react to his untimely death, with Candace Cameron Bure taking to Twitter to say she has "no words."

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022 @candacecbure

Saget died Sunday in his Orlando Ritz-Carlton room, the day after doing a two-hour stand-up gig in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department told "Extra" there is no cause of death to report as yet, noting, "The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death."