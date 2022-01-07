Is The Weeknd Singing About Angelina Jolie on His New Album?

Getty Images

The Weeknd’s new album “Dawn FM” has everyone talking!

Last year, The Weeknd was linked to Angelina Jolie after they were spotted leaving L.A. hot spot Giorgio Baldi minutes apart.

Could he be singing about Jolie on his new song “Here We Go… Again”?

On the song, he sings, “And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."

While Jolie is never mentioned by name, she is a mega movie star!

In 2016, The Weeknd did give a shout-out to Angelina on his song “Party Monster,” singing, “Angelina, lips like Angelina."

A few months ago, a source denied rumors that The Weeknd and Angelina are dating. They told E! News, “They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with. They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form."

Angelina and The Weeknd are also working on charities in Ethiopia. In April, The Weeknd announced that he donated $1 million to World Food Program USA to help with the hunger relief efforts in Ethiopia.