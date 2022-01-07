Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin Welcome Twin Boys!

Instagram

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are the proud parents of twin baby boys!

Graham announced the news on Friday, writing, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”

She added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin also shared her message and wrote, "I love you, @ashleygraham. Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Ashley has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, and shared these photos a few days ago, writing, "made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."

Ashley first announced her pregnancy news in July, posting, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

In September, they revealed they were expecting twin boys. Ashley posted an Instagram video of the moment they found out. The star gasps and asks, “Is that twins?” as they learn the news.

At first, they think it might be a boy and a girl, but they quickly learn they are having twin boys. Justin can be heard saying, “You are joking… you are kidding me,” as Graham realizes, “We are going to have three boys!”