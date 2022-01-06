Michelle Kwan Welcomes Baby Girl! ‘I’m Always Full of Surprises’

Instagram

Surprise! Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan is a new mom.

The 41-year-old shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!”

Kwan continued, “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my ❤️ who I could not live without.”

Michelle went on, “As people closest to me know, I’m always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private. And, I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms.”

She also gave a big shout-out to others in her situation, writing, “I want to send my best to all the mom’s out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you 🙏🏼.”



The athlete included a precious photo of her baby girl and a montage of her growing baby belly. Check it out above.