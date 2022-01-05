Celebrity News January 05, 2022
This Is 75! Susan Lucci Stuns in Strapless Bathing Suit
Weeks after turning 75, Susan Lucci showed off her beach bod in a strapless white swimsuit and sarong.
The “All My Children” star posted a little video on Instagram, writing, "Mm-mmm ocean view/sea breezes🥰🥰🥰🌴🌴🌴.”
This isn’t the first time Lucci has posted photos in the swimsuit. She wore it back in February 2020 while in St. Barths and in March 2021 as she read a book in a lounge chair.
She once opened up to People about her style, sharing, "Sometimes we put artificial labels on ourselves and we think, 'Oh, this is appropriate,' and you can end up looking older than you are and nobody wants to do that," Lucci said. "You don't have to get doughty or suddenly because you have a new label on you, 'Oh, I'm 50 so therefore I have to be a certain thing.' Follow your heart and look at your rearview as well as your front view!"
Meanwhile, Lucci has been enjoying plenty of birthday festivities since turning 75 on December 23. Just this week, she shared a photo of herself and husband Helmut Huber enjoying an “unforgettable birthday dinner with really great friends.”