This Is 75! Susan Lucci Stuns in Strapless Bathing Suit

She once opened up to People about her style, sharing, "Sometimes we put artificial labels on ourselves and we think, 'Oh, this is appropriate,' and you can end up looking older than you are and nobody wants to do that," Lucci said. "You don't have to get doughty or suddenly because you have a new label on you, 'Oh, I'm 50 so therefore I have to be a certain thing.' Follow your heart and look at your rearview as well as your front view!"