Grammy Awards Postponed

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The Recording Academy just announced the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be postponed due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The award show was set to take place January 31, but the organization said in a statement, "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy® and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Show.”

The statement continued, “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon."