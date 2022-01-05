Brittany Daniel Reveals She Welcomed Baby Girl with Twin Sister Cynthia’s Donor Egg

Getty Images

Brittany Daniel welcomed a baby girl in October, and she is opening up to People about her journey to motherhood — and how her twin sister Cynthia helped her along the way.

The twins shot to fame in the 1990s on “Sweet Valley High,” and Brittany went on to star in “White Chicks” and “The Game” and on TV’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Meanwhile, Cynthia stepped out of the spotlight to start a family with “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser, and the couple has three children: Ryland, 17, Colt, 13, and Steely, 8,

Brittany, 45, told People, "I always thought I'd be the first to get married and start a family. But I was serious about my career, and I was having a good time."

Things changed after Brittany was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. After undergoing chemotherapy for stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, she was unable to have children on her own.

Afterward, Brittany said, "I remember thinking that I had a new lease on life. I was ready to find a partner and have a child." She asked Cynthia if she would be willing to donate her eggs, and she says her twin “didn’t hesitate.”

Cynthia told the magazine, "I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her. I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we've always shared everything, so why not this?" Brittany said, "Words cannot express how grateful I am to her."

Brittany went on to wed Adam Touni in 2017 and they tried starting a family with Cynthia’s donor eggs. After three unsuccessful in vitro fertilization (IVF) attempts, the actress “was so scared it wasn’t going to happen.”

In the end, a surrogate, using Cynthia’s egg, helped bring their daughter Hope into the world.

Brittany and Adam were in the room when she was born, and Brittany recalled meeting her little girl for the first time, "I just let out this primal cry. The entire room was bawling because they just all knew what we had been through."

Fast forward to December, when Cynthia got to meet Hope.

"I wasn't sure how I was going to feel at first, what emotions would come up," she said. "But I just felt like the aunt. And that is really special."