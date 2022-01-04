Kim Kardashian Shows Love for Khloé Following Tristan Thompson News

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show some sisterly love to Khloé today.

The post comes after Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with another woman.

Kim included a black-and-white pic of the sisters at a “Sing 2” event with Kim’s son Saint and daughter Chicago, and Khloé’s daughter True.

A second photo showed Kim having a mom moment with North, Saint and Chicago.

Kardashian included the infinity symbol in the caption, and Khloé responded in the comments with three more.

After Tristan shared on Instagram Stories that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, he publicly apologized to Khloé. They were dating at the time the child was conceived.

He wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."