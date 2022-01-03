Grammys Will Likely Be Postponed: Report

Getty Images

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards could be pushed to a later date, Billboard reports.

The ceremony is currently set for January 31 at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., but multiple sources tell the magazine that the award show will probably be rescheduled due to surging COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant.

Last year’s show was moved from January 31 to March 14 because of COVID-19.

Trevor Noah, who hosted the scaled-back show in 2021, is set to return again this year.