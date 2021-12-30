Partners December 30, 2021
Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show Is the Cutest Competition Ever
There’s nothing that melts our hearts more than a puppy!
“Extra” spoke with CNN sportscaster Carolyn Manno, who is hosting the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show to find the next Puppy “Best in Show.”
Along with celebrating puppyhood, the show will take viewers on a series of fun and whimsical events in a dog’s life.
The Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show will air exclusively on the Royal Canin Instagram and Facebook pages on Sunday, January 2, at 12 p.m. ET.