Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Sex Trafficking Case

According to TMZ, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement, “A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable — facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom.”