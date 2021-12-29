Celebrity News December 29, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Sex Trafficking Case
Ghislaine Maxwell is facing time behind bars after a jury found her guilty of five out of six charges related to sex trafficking and abuse of underage girls.
Maxwell was accused of conspiring with and aiding her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the abuse of four teenage girls between 1994 and 2004.
According to TMZ, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement, “A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable — facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom.”
Maxwell could serve decades behind bars. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.
Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own trial on sex abuse charges.