Betty White Jokes Around as She Reflects on Turning 100

Getty Images

Betty White is turning 100 on January 17!

The “Golden Girls” actress opened up to People about her centennial birthday, sharing, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing."

Reflecting on her upbeat nature, she insisted she was “born a cockeyed optimist,” adding, "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive."

Her diet may not be the key to her longevity! "I try to avoid anything green,” she joked. “I think it's working."

The magazine says Betty spends her time these days in L.A. doing crossword puzzles and playing card games, as well as watching “Jeopardy!,” sports like golf, and animal documentaries. Lifelong animal lover and animal-rights activist White is also a big supporter of groups like the Wildlife Learning Center, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and Actors and Other for Animals.

Betty’s famous friends also spoke out in honor of her birthday, including Carol Burnett, who recalled the days when White would come on “The Carol Burnett Show.”

“If there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she'd roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy," Burnett said. “She's not a stand-up. She's not a jokester. It's the way she can twist a line to get a laugh."

Ryan Reynolds, who worked with Betty on “The Proposal,” said that "for as long as I can remember… I heard that scripts for ‘Golden Girls’ were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates."

Meanwhile, their co-star Sandra Bullock said she hopes White celebrates her milestone birthday "the same way she has celebrated every day of her life, with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she's a badass who has left us all in the dust."