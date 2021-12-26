JoJo Announces Christmas Day Engagement: 'Obviously I Said YESSS!!!'

Instagram

Singer JoJo got an extra-special Christmas present this year — a sparkler from longtime love Dexter Darden!

Alongside a series of joyful photos of the couple celebrating under a "SHE SAID YES" banner, JoJo wrote, "forever with YOU? Sign me UP."

She went on to tell her followers, "celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one."

The singer of "Leave (Get Out)" had just turned 31 on December 20.

Darden, 30, is an actor known for playing Walter Hill in the 2012 Queen Latifah film "Joyful Noise," as Frypan in the "Maze Runner" film series, and for his work on the "Saved by the Bell" reboot. He replied to JoJo's post with, "Yupppppp," several fire emojis, and "thank you for being my forever."

Earlier this month, Darden had posted of JoJo, "Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can. You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I've ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!"