Star Power! IMDb’s Most Popular Celebs of 2021

IMDb has revealed its Top 10 Stars and Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2021!

The Top 10 Stars list was female-driven, with “WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen taking the top spot. The other ladies on the list are “Black Widow” star Florence Pugh, “No Time to Die” star Ana de Armas, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Yvonne Strahovski, “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy, “The White Lotus” actress Alexandra Daddario, “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer, and “Pam & Tommy” star Lily James.

The men on the list are “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page and “Shadow and Bone” star Ben Barnes.

Check out the full list below!

IMDb Top 10 Stars of 2021

Elizabeth Olsen Regé-Jean Page Florence Pugh Ana de Armas Yvonne Strahovski Anya Taylor-Joy Alexandra Daddario Jodie Comer Ben Barnes Lily James

Regé-Jean Page also topped the Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2021 list! Other recognizable names to make the list include Ben Barnes, Juno Temple, Kelly Marie Tran, and Sophia Di Martino.

Check out the full list below!



IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2021