Serve Looks and Treats! A Holiday-Scented Eye Shadow Palette and Recipe Perfect for Christmas

It’s time to deck the halls, the kitchen, and your vanity with the sweet smells of Christmas!

Too Faced Makeup Founder Jerrod Blandino is introducing his new baking inspired holiday collection, and telling “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay all about it.

Jerrod has a new eye shadow palette inspired by the perfect Christmas morning cinnamon roll recipe.

He said of the holiday-scented collection, “It’s this beautiful palette of yummy, toasty-delicious eye shadows that smell like cinnamon rolls.”

Plus, follow along in the video as Jerrod shows Rachel how to make the cinnamon rolls. Recipe below!

Jerrod’s Ooey Gooey Christmas Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

● Preheat oven to 400°F

● 16 oz. pizza dough

● 2 Tbsp softened butter

● 3 Tbsp sugar

● 2-3 tsp cinnamon

● Bake for 20 minutes

Icing

● 1.5 cups powdered sugar

● 2-4 Tbsp milk

● Cinnamon to top

Directions

1. Flour your board and roll out your dough to ¼-inch thick

2. Evenly spread softened butter across the dough, leaving out the edges

3. Combine cinnamon and sugar and mix it up

4. Generously sprinkle the cinnamon/sugar mixture over the dough. Rub the sugar into the

butter and dough so it’s well-combined

5. Cut the dough into 2-inch wide pieces

6. Separate each piece and roll the dough

7. Place your rolls into your nonstick or greased baking pan

8. Bake for 20 minutes at 400°F