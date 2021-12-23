Report: Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Rekindle Romance

Five months after they called it quits, it looks like model Winnie Harlow and basketball player Kyle Kuzma have gotten back together!

TMZ reports they have rekindled their romance.

Back in August, the outlet reported that they decided to split after more than a year of dating.

It was unclear what caused the split, but it supposedly happened around the same time that he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards.

According to TMZ, it wasn’t an ugly split. They remained friends and kept in touch.