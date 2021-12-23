Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share 1st Photo of Daughter Lilibet

Months after welcoming their daughter Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally shared a photo of their bundle of joy!

The proud parents included a sweet message in their holiday card, writing, “Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The organizations are Team Rubicon, Humanity Crew, Human First Coalition, Welcome. US, PL+US, Paid Leave for All, and Marshall Plan for Moms.

They ended their card, writing, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!”

The card was signed by Harry, 37, Meghan, 40, their son Archie, 2, and Lilibet.

Lilibet, who was named in honor of the Queen and the late Princess Diana, was born in June.