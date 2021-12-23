Television December 23, 2021
Binge-Watching! IMDb’s Most Popular TV Shows of 2021
Disney
IMDb has revealed its Top 10 TV Shows of 2021!
Marvel Studios’ miniseries “WandaVision” led the pack this year! Other Marvel shows to make the list include “Loki” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Perennial hits “The Walking Dead,” “Cobra Kai,” and “Lucifer” made the cut too, with newer series like “Shadow and Bone” and “Bridgerton” rounding out the list.
- “WandaVision”
- “Loki”
- “Squid Game”
- “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
- “Bridgerton”
- “The Walking Dead”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “Shadow and Bone”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Lucifer”