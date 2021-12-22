Hoda Kotb Debuts Darker Brown Hair After ‘Happy’ Accident

NBCUniversal

“Today” host Hoda Kotb is rocking a darker ‘do these days!

On Wednesday morning, Kotb debuted her darker brown locks, which was a “happy” accident. She explained, “My whole family's coming today, so I decided I wanted to do that keratin treatment I like to do. It just takes the frizz out so I'm like, 'I'll do that early, I'm gonna be on it.'"

Due to the COVID-19 surges, her salon was closed, so she opted to have her stylist work on her hair at her home. Hoda shared, “Three hours later, I got up and it was like it was like fire-engine orange. Like Bozo orange. I looked, and I go 'What happened?'"

Kotb compared her color orange to the Kleenex box that was by her side. She said, “It was like this orange on the Kleenex box... I was like an orange Q-tip."