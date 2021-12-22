Brett Oppenheim & Tina Louise Split

Getty Images

“Selling Sunset” star Brett Oppenheim and Maxim model Tina Louise have called it quits after eight months of dating.

On Tuesday, Brett revealed his dating status while answering fan questions. When asked if he was single, he said, “Okay, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes.”

Tina also commented on their split on her Instagram Story. Along with posting a kissing pic, she wrote, “Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends.”

The news comes after Brett’s brother Jason Oppenheim broke up with Chrishell Stause.

While Jason and Chrishell didn’t see eye to eye on kids, it is unclear what led to Brett and Tina’s split.