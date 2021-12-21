Did Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Hotel Sleepover Date?

Getty Images

It looks like things are going well between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson!

On Monday, Davidson was seen leaving Kim’s NYC hotel with a big smile on his face after “staying the night,” the DailyMail.com reported.

Davidson was spotted chatting on the phone before stepping into a waiting SUV.

The sighting comes just days after TMZ obtained photos of Kim and Pete’s movie date at Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Staten Island.

TMZ

According to the owner of the theater, Jesse Scarola, the pair rented out a theater to watch “House of Gucci” all by themselves.

Scarola noted that Pete comes to the theaters at least once a month with friends. This time, Kim’s security detail called to ask if they could enter through the side door.

Once they were at the theater, Pete and Kim chatted with fans and staff, even taking photos with some people!

TMZ