Diane Kruger Reveals How Motherhood Changed Her Life

In the December issue of Women’s Health, Diane Kruger is opening up about motherhood.

Caleb & Gladys for Women’s Health

In 2018, Kruger welcomed a daughter with Norman Reedus.

While the two haven’t revealed their daughter’s name, Kruger shared with magazine, “Everything changed with motherhood — it's such a cliché, but it's true. The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle.”

Diane elaborated, “It's not: ‘What's it going to do for my career?’ It's more about: ‘Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?’”

Kruger event brought her daughter on the set of “The 355,” which also stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Marion Cotillard. She shared, “One thing that was wonderful about this film was that many of us were mothers. We were allowed to bring our children to set and had a trailer for the kids. That was a lovely thing, where you can sense that the producer is a woman with a child.”

Diane started training for “The 355” just six months after she gave birth. She admitted, “It was daunting. But after six months of being a full-time mom, I was ready to get back to me, and to get out of the house. It was fun to have a few hours away each day to focus on my body and my work. It was exhilarating to go back to working out — to lifting heavy, kicking higher, and trusting my body.”

