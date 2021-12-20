‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Scores Second-Highest Box Office Opening Weekend Ever

Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opened big at the box office!

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still around, the movie still managed to grab the second-biggest box office opening with $260 million in the U.S. The only other movie to do better is the 2019 movie “Avengers: Endgame” with $357 million.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $121 million on Friday, $73 million on Saturday, and $64 million on Sunday. In just three days, the superhero movie is the highest earnest one at the box office this year.

The movie, which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, saw the return of Williem Dafoe’s The Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” also featured some other surprise cameos that we won’t spoil!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay recently spoke with Andrew Garfield, who played coy about rumors that he’s part of the movie. When asked to blink if he’s part of the movie, Andrew laughed, “I’m not going to blink, I’m not going to do anything!” before shaking his head and blinking his eyes repeatedly saying, “I’m just going to do this now.”

Garfield, who appeared in the 2012 film “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its sequel, praised Holland and the current team for their portrayal of the web slinger.

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character,” he said. “Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character.”

He went on, “I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment,” joking, “I blinked a little bit, but it was totally accidental. I take no ownership over it!”