‘Riverdale’ Wedding! Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara

Instagram/Casey Cott

“Riverdale” star Casey Cott and Nichola Basara are officially husband and wife!

Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada.

Instagram

Casey and Nicholas exchanged vows in front of his famous “Riverdale” co-stars like Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, Drew Ray Tanner, KJ Apa, and Madelaine Petsch.

Camila shared a video from the reception, writing on her Instagram Story, “Congrats to the cutest couple on earth @caseycott and @nicholabasara 🥺🥺🥺.”

Vanessa added, “Congrats🍾@caseycott & @nicholabasara ❤️🥺.”

A few months ago, Casey opened up about being in “full-blown planning mode.” Casey told Us Weekly that the wedding would “be rather small,” adding, “My family lives in the States, obviously, and her family, they’re Canadian. So we’re hoping the border [situation] works out and everyone can pop up here.”

At the time, Casey revealed that his brother Corey would be the officiant, saying, “He’s going to marry us, which is really cool. So we’re really excited that he’s going to be very involved. We’re really close with all of our siblings, and we figured that’d be a good role for him. And he always knows your role when he gets cast. So we cast him.”

The wedding comes a year after they got engaged.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.