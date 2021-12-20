Kimberly Perry Secretly Marries Johnny Costello

The Band Perry singer Kimberly Perry has been secretly married for months!

Over the summer, Perry tied the knot with Johnny Costello, but she is only revealing the news now!

Kimberly wrote on Instagram, “Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas. Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!'"

“On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight,” Perry shared. “It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever."

In his own post, Johnny gushed, “YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!! Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!!"

The news come as a surprise since Kimberly only went public with their relationship just a few months ago!.

Kimberly was previously married to baseball player J.P. Arencibia, but they called it quits in 2018.

At the time, Kimberly confirmed the split, writing, “Yes it's true, my marriage has come to an end. I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I'll be in touch soon.”

Following their split, Perry maintained a positive outlook on finding love again. She told E! News, “Somebody asked me earlier, 'Have you totally given up? Are you totally cynical about love?' No! I have seen great examples around me. My parents, friends who have these beautiful relationships."