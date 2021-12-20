Keanu Reeves’ Reaction to ‘Speed 3’ Rumors, Plus: Will There Be More ‘Matrix’ Movies?

Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is back in the “Matrix.”

Over the weekend, “Extra” Special Correspondent Matt Hoffman spoke with Keanu at the San Francisco premiere of “Matrix Resurrections,” where he discussed the possibility of a “Speed 3” with Sandra Bullock.

Reeves left the door open, saying, “I can't say never cause I'm standing here on ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and at the end of the trilogy, I did die so you can't say never…I was pretty dead…But now I'm back…Find out why!”

Keanu and Carrie-Anne Moss have been starring in the “Matrix” franchise for 20 years. He commented, “It's really beautiful and also kind of sad. It's like the end of it. Not the end of our road but the end of partnering and experience of the Matrix films…It's like an amazing hello and it's a very rich goodbye.”

Their characters are back from the dead after dying in the third film. He teased, “The backbone of the film is a love story…I think that's why we're here tonight to have that kind of love story, to hopefully nourish us all, to inspire us.”

When asked if he’s a hopeless romantic, Keanu quipped, “I don't want to be hopeless. How about a hopeful romantic?”

Keanu was happy to be back in San Francisco, saying, “It's very special, really special. We filmed here so it's cool to be back.”