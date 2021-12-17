Search Warrant Issued for Alec Baldwin’s Phone in ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation

Getty Images

There is a new search warrant in the “Rust” shooting investigation as authorities ask Alec Baldwin to turn over his cell phone.

In October, Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, fired the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded writer-director Joel Souza on the set in New Mexico.

According to an affidavit filed in the application for the search warrant, obtained by the New York Times, Detective Alexandria Hancock had requested Baldwin’s phone earlier and was asked to obtain a search warrant.

The application for the search warrant states that the detective “believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).” The affidavit says Hancock “was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production ‘Rust’ in the course of the interviews.”

The purpose of the search is to collect “all information and data from the cellular phone in relation to the production of ‘Rust,’ and any member working on the production.”

Baldwin’s attorney Aaron Dyer told the Times in a statement, “We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on Oct. 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities. We proactively requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin’s family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation.”

Earlier this month, Alec sat down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and shared his account of what happened. He insisted he never pulled the trigger and that the gun just went off during the rehearsal.