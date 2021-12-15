Tristan Thompson Says He Had ‘Sex-Only’ Relationship with Woman Who Claims He Fathered Her Child

Getty Images

There are new details about Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Maralee Nichols, the woman who claims he fathered her child.

In court docs obtained by DailyMail.com, Tristan admits that he met Nichols around November or December last year at someone’s home.

At first he was “cautious” and did not foresee “any type of relationship” with her, but eventually they had a relationship “based on sex only.”

"We did not have a serious ongoing relationship,” he stated. “We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021. [Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only."

The basketball player continued, "We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship.”

Tristan says some messages between them made public in the court docs were “fabricated,” insisting, “There was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used."

He claims the only date of possible conception for the baby was his birthday, March 13, 2021. While she claims the child was conceived in April.

Tristan also insists they never had sex in California, where she is suing for paternity.

Back in March, Tristan was still dating Khloé Kardashian, but the pair split in June. A source tells People, "Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them,” adding they are now focused on co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter True.