Mandy Moore Gives Update on Baby Gus and Dishes on Final Season of ‘This Is Us’

Getty Images

Mandy Moore is getting ready to say goodbye to “This Is Us” as the series comes to an end.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with the star on the red carpet Tuesday night to talk about the final season of the hot NBC show and find out about the new mom’s Christmas plans with her 9-month-old, Gus.

Mandy said she’s “very excited” about the holidays and “starting new traditions and sort of figuring out what those are going to be with my husband [Taylor Goldsmith] and Gus.” She went on, “He's 9 months old, so it's not like he understands what's going on yet, but I think it'll be fun to wake up Christmas morning nonetheless and unwrap gifts and do all that stuff.”

Giving an update, Mandy shared, “He’s saying, ‘mama, dada,’ and ‘light,’ and ‘tree,’ and ‘dog’ — he’s definitely chatting a lot, it’s so much fun, and crawling, doing all the things.”

When Katie admitted she is devastated that “This Is Us” is ending, Mandy agreed.“I am too. I think we all are. And if someone says otherwise, they're lying!”

The cast is still shooting the final season. “We’re really in the thick of it right now — we’re not even half-way done — so I feel like we are all a little removed from feeling super emotional… I think as we start ticking a little closer to the end of the season, forget it.”

Who will cry the most? Moore said, “Me or Chrissy [Metz].”

Her storyline is a tough one as Rebecca Pearson deals with dementia. “It is something really important to me that we get right,” she said. “I hope people continue to see their family’s journey reflected in what Rebecca is going through.”

Mandy also confirmed this really is the last season, saying, “It’s the end for right now.”