Kelly Clarkson Calls Herself a ‘Red Flag Collector’ and Talks About Her Dating Life

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her love life!

The star filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, and getting back in the dating game hasn’t been easy.

“The Voice” coach opened up on the podcast “Love Someone with Delilah,” explaining, "I regret nothing. Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, 'cause we can do hard things. But also I feel like that's what shapes you, it's what makes you a better person, it's what makes you recognize: okay I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose.”

Clarkson joked that she could name her next album “Red-Flag Collector,” saying, "I mean… I'm just collecting them. I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them."

She’s open to finding someone new, quipping, "I mean... you never know about love." The star added, "I think we're engineered, especially from where I'm from, to have to have that."

In fact, Kelly turned to Andy Cohen for some dating advice earlier this week on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Cohen told her, “When I’m on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch. It’s a great way to figure out, to me, are we going to be able to hang together?”

She thought it was a “clever way of picking out the weeds,” confessing, “I’m not good at that. I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day.'”

Andy said he’s more of the “cut and run” type if he sees a red flag, and Kelly told him, “We should hang out so that rubs off [on me].”

While Cohen prefers to go out for a cocktail, Clarkson said, “I don’t know. I might be more of a coffee person. I don’t know if I’m willing to invest in an evening with you yet,” insisting, “I’ll be single forever.”

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years. While they are still working through some aspects of the divorce, she was declared legally single in September.