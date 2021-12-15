Chloë Grace Moretz Talks Her Impersonation of Britney Spears

Getty

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith about their movie “Mother/Android.”

During the interview, Chloë also opened up about her love for Britney Spears, who she recently impersonated on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Chloë shared, “I have listened to Britney Spears, probably, for my whole life. I always loved impersonating her and I know her. I was very close to getting up and doing the choreography.”

What Chloë also loves is acting, which she has been doing for 20 years! As for the secret to her ability to transition from a child star, she stressed, “Being open to choosing different parts and different projects that might not be what people expect from me.”

Over the years, Moretz has found time to maintain a private life, which she says has helped her career. She explained, “In a way, it allows me to be able to disappear and then come through in different characters, where people don’t look at it and go, ‘Oh, you know, there’s Chloë Moretz.”

As for the possibility of taking part in a “Kick-Ass 3,” Moretz is “super open to playing Hit-Girl” if the script is “delicately handled” and “perfect.”

Chloë is fresh off getting her wisdom teeth pulled. She revealed, “I feel like I was out for the count for like two weeks. I like got in the car and I was like, ‘Let’s go dancing’… I was in a whole other world for a while, but it was brutal.”

Chloë said she’s now completely “healed” and is no longer swollen from the wisdom tooth removal.

In the movie, Chloë and Algee play a young couple who are expecting as they try to survive an AI attack. She revealed, “The baby belt that were working with was 21 pounds of weight… It was genuinely taxing on the body.”

As for the overall message that they hope audiences will get from the movie, Algee said, “I just want people to connect to the heart of the story.”

Algee also discussed the highly anticipated second season of “Euphoria,” which premieres next year. He said, “It gets darker.”