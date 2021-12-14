Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas’ Reaction to ‘Matrix Resurrections'

Getty

Priyanka Chopra is now part of the “Matrix” franchise.

“Extra” special correspondent and actress Samantha Harris spoke with Chopra about her role in “The Matrix Resurrections,” as well as Miss India being crowned the new Miss Universe.

Priyanka said she’s thrilled to be a part of the “Matrix,” commenting, “I believe the ‘Matrix’ franchise really shifted pop culture in a big way. To be inducted in this hall of fame in a way was awesome, and also to have the responsibility of playing this character who was nurtured and positioned in the previous movie in such an amazing way and there was a foreshadowing of her role in Neo’s journey, I was very excited to be able to take on that responsibility.”

Chopra recalled watching “The Matrix” in theaters, saying, “I remember being really moved by it... When I walked on set, Trinity and Neo’s bots and the sheer size of them, that was the first time I was like, ‘I’m gonna take a sneaky little picture of myself.’”

Priyanka’s “excited” husband Nick Jonas has already seen the movie. What does he think? Priyanka quipped, “It’s my husband. He has to say I’m great.”

She added, “No, he thought it was special, so that’s good.”

Priyanka, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, watched Harnaaz Sandhu get crowned on Sunday. She said, “[I] switched on TV and saw the Miss Universe pageant was on and it was the top five, and I kind was looking at it, and I remember sending a text to my team, ‘I think Miss India is going to win Miss Universe,’ and they were all like, ‘Fingers crossed.’”

She added, “And you know, [I] called it, she did. I thought she was amazing. India has won Miss Universe 21 years after my colleague Lana Duta won Miss Universe in 2000.”

Showing her approval for Sandhu, Chopra added, “I think she is incredible, she’s articulate, she’s beautiful, and I really hope she enjoys and savors every day because this year flies.”