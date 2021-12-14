Coca-Cola Launches #SharetheMagic TikTok Challenge with Khalid & Jalaiah Harmon

Get ready to dance! Coca-Cola wants to #SharetheMagic with a new TikTok challenge.

Jalaiah Harmon, the choreographer behind the famous “Renegade” dance, teamed up with the brand to create a new routine to Khalid’s “Open.”

Now, Coca-Cola wants creators to remember that magic lives in the unexpected moment of connection between people and #SharetheMagic by posting their own dance videos.

Khalid invited his TikTok followers to join the fun, posting, “Let’s make some magic happen together with @cocacola. You ready?”