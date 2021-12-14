Billie Eilish Reveals How Pornography Hurt Her Sex Life

Getty Images

Singer Billie Eilish is slamming pornography!

During an interview with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show, Eilish, 19, explained how porn affected her first sexual experiences.

She admitted, “As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn."

“The first few times I had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” Eilish added. “I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was okay… Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that."

In the interview, Eilish also opened up about battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in the summer. She revealed, “I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for, like, two months almost.”

Eilish was fully vaccinated, stressing, “I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad… When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel fucking horrible.”