Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Date Night at the ‘1883’ Premiere

Getty Images

It was date night for country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the Las Vegas premiere of “1883,” the prequel to “Yellowstone.”

“Extra” caught up with the stars, who were both happy to be out at Wynn. Faith said, “It was kind of shocking, walking through the front door of the hotel.”

Tim said, “Yeah, we're in civilization again!”

The singers, who have had hit duets together, co-star for the first time as husband and wife in “1883,” playing the Dutton family matriarch and patriarch. Faith said, “The only way to have done this series is to have completely immersed in the world.”

Tim explained, “This is hard work for sure… I grew up riding horses, so the opportunity to ride every day and go chase bad guys it's pretty special.”

Faith had the opportunity to show off her dancing on set. Tim shared, “She's the dancer,” and Faith agreed, admitting, “I love to dance.”

Tim had nothing but praise for her, saying, “She's also a great wagon driver, too.”