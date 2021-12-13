Sunsets & Margaritas! Alessandra Ambrosio Dishes on Vacay to Mexico

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo

Alessandra Ambrosio is heating up winter!

The Brazilian supermodel just hit the new Breathless Cancun Soul Resort and Spa for some fun in the sun. She told “Extra,” "I like to disconnect, engage with my surroundings, relax, and take time off from the busy life when I am on a vacation. Massages and watching the sunset are always a good idea."

So what is it that Alessandra loves about a quick trip to Mexico and sipping spicy margaritas by the pool?

"I like that it is not far away from USA," she revealed. "But also, I love the amazing cuisine and friendly people."

In fact, the new Breathless resort left Alessandra breathless. "Not only did we get to have yummy food, but they had a great entertainment and special fashion show featuring very talented Mexican designers.”

She has even more travel in the near future, sharing, "I go back to Brazil to spend the holidays with my family every year.” Ambrosio also has India on her vacay bucket list.