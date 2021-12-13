Scarlett Johansson Dishes on Her ‘Cute’ Son Cosmo

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Scarlett Johansson, who gushed about her baby boy Cosmo.

In August, Scarlett welcomed Cosmo with her husband Colin Jost. Giving an update on their “little peach,” she said, “He’s lovely, he’s cute and doing cute things.”

Calling Cosmo a “fuzzball,” Scarlett noted, “Everything he does is cute.”

Scarlett dished on her holiday plans, saying, “We do Secret Santa in our family.” She joked, “It’s cutthroat. My siblings are crazy. They’re insane. They try to get information out of you in very aggressive and cruel ways.”

Johansson also opened up on singing iconic U2 song “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” for “Sing 2,” which stars Bono himself. She said, “I haven’t seen the movie, so in my mind, it just felt like a Carpool Karaoke. I guess it’s actually in the film.”

She added, “My 13-year-old self was head over heels.”

Scarlett calls Bono “a friend” after working together on his Red initiative 15 years ago.

In the movie, Johansson plays a porcupine named Ash, who she said is her “spirit animal.”

Scarlett shared, “She’s got a lot of integrity. She’s a very compassionate person and she uses her experience, her life, to help another person out.”

Without spoiling anything, Scarlett went on, “She helps another character in this film who really needs to find themselves again and sort of fall in love with their passion again.”