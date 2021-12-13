‘RHOBH’ Production Shut Down Again After Several Cast Members Test Positive

John Tsiavis/Bravo

Production on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been halted again.

TMZ reports Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais tested positive for COVID-19 last week, causing production to be suspended.

According to a source, the women have been vaccinated and are only experiencing mild symptoms.

The show will reportedly be on hiatus for a couple of weeks. Before shooting resumes, the cast members will be tested multiple times.

Another insider told People magazine, "The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe."

On Monday, Garcelle confirmed her positive diagnosis on Instagram. She wrote, “Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms. Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Erika and Lisa have not commented on the COVID-19 reports.