Reality Star Tyler Whitman Reflects on 200-Lb. Weight-Loss Journey

Tyler Whitman is opening up about his weight-loss journey.

The “Million Dollar Listing: New York” star says it all started with a Phish concert back in 2015, and he’s since lost 200 lbs.!

Tyler penned an essay for Today.com, writing, “It was December of 2015 and I was at a Phish show. I weighed more than 300 lbs., but I loved dancing no matter my size. This time was different. I began to feel faint and nearly passed out. My best friend sat down next to me. I was sobbing, humiliated. I said to him, ‘I am taking care of this. I am so done.’”

Whitman explained, “Now that I look back, so many of my actions when I was overweight were motivated by the thoughts in my head. I felt like I had to make up for being overweight by putting on a show… The funny-guy schtick was exhausting and it made it hard for people to connect with me. I thought I was destined for a sad and lonely life.”

Tyler shared, “A year after that Phish show, I’d lost 200 lbs. Almost five years later, I’ve kept the weight off. I didn’t do it with any fad diet. Believe me, I tried them all… In 2015, I had weight-loss surgery (a sleeve gastrectomy). That, plus exercise and a healthy diet, worked for me.”

He said life changed after he lost the weight, but not just for the better. “Suddenly, people who never paid attention to me before did. The attention came from everywhere. It made me nervous, and it made me angry, too. I couldn’t help thinking, ‘You a--holes never gave a crap about me when I was fat.’”

He turned to alcohol and said it was a “slippery slope,” and sometimes he found himself drinking all day. “I had replaced food with alcohol,” he said. “I had to get sober. I did. It will be two years in April. The alcohol cravings are gone. The food ones are not.”

Tyler prefers to call his “before and after” pics “past and present” photos, explaining, “It’s not as though the work is done.”

Sharing his routine, he said, “For me, that means logging everything I eat. Once it becomes a habit, it’s a really easy way to hold yourself accountable. I attend a group fitness class four times a week and take long walks with my dogs.”

If he’s tempted to binge he asks himself “How do you want to feel in 30 minutes,” saying that can be enough to “keep me on track.”