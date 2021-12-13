‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Captain Mark Howard’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Two months ago, “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Captain Mark Howard died — and now, new details have been released.

In the medical examiner’s report obtained by E! News, Howard’s cause of death has been revealed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Chronic alcoholism was listed as a contributing factor.

His manner of death was determined to be natural.

In late October, TMZ reported that Howard died unexpectedly at his Florida home at the age of 65.

Howard was known for his appearances on Season 1 of "Below Deck Mediterranean.”

According to Bravo, Howard was “born and raised on a lake in Michigan” and had been “a yacht captain for almost 30 years, with international experience ranging from sailing the South Pacific to the Mediterranean and Caribbean on both private and charter boats.”